e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Sena MLA misses CM’s meeting amid talk of move to BJP

Sena MLA misses CM’s meeting amid talk of move to BJP

mumbai Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:07 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

Unhappy with being left out of the state cabinet, Shiv Sena legislator Tanaji Sawant on Saturday skipped a meeting called by chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray amid speculations that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

Sawant, a legislator from Osmanabad district, was a Sena minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government, but he was dropped by Thackeray from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government cabinet. An unhappy Sawant then helped the BJP win in the recent district council election in his district. This led to an uproar in the local unit.

In a bid to deal with the uproar as well as discuss the results of district council polls in Solapur and Osmanabad, Thackeray convened a meeting on Saturday but Sawant skipped it.

Sawant had also not attended meetings held by Thackeray during his central Maharashtra tour earlier this week.

According to party insiders, several local Sena leaders complained against Sawant. Sena leadership has not taken any disciplinary action against him though his stand led to Sena’s defeat in Osmanabad. However, his close aide Laxmikant Tonge Patil was removed from the post of Solapur district Sena chief.

In case Sawant jumps ship, he will have to resign as member of legislative assembly or face disqualification under anti-defection law.

Sawant was not available for a comment.

Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said, “Talks are going on between Sawant and Thackeray. Sawant is still with the Sena.”

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “Yes, there are speculations over several unhappy legislators from MVA coming to the BJP. However, we will not get involved in anything like this now. BJP has not approached any MVA leaders .”

top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News