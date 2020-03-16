e-paper
Sena takes a jibe at BJP on Ram Mandir

mumbai Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Even as the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is likely to start next month, the Shiv Sena on Sunday took a veiled jibe at its former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue and said that the contribution of karsevaks should not be forgotten.

Sena’s Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Sunday in his weekly column in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana said people should remember the role of karsevaks as they had “given their blood” for Ram Mandir. Drawing a parallel to India’s freedom struggle, Raut said if the role of karsevaks is not acknowledged, they will be like those freedom fighters who were the “real warriors” but are not given their due recognition.

Raut further said there should be no politics when it comes to the construction of Ram Mandir.

He also clarified that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had announced to donate ₹1 crore using internet banking, will do so from his personal money, and that no public funds will be used as donation for the construction of the temple.

Thackeray, on his first visit to Ayodhya a week ago, had also attacked the BJP. “I have parted ways with BJP, not Hindutva... BJP is not Hindutva,” he had said.

