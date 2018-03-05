Seven railway stations in Mumbai to be revamped

Seven railway stations across the city will soon receive infrastructural upgrades, which will include redeveloped entry and exit points, decongested booking offices, and construction of elevated decks.

In its effort to redevelop 17 railways stations across the country, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) will be revamping three suburban railway stations in the city. Those currently included in the list are Mumbai Central and Bandra stations, while the third station is yet to be identified.

In the meantime, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which is responsible for executing rail infrastructure projects in Mumbai’s suburban network, also plans on undertaking the revamp of four stations in the city in Mulund, Virar, Chembur and GTB Nagar.

R S Khurana, acting chairman and managing director, MRVC, said, “We will also undertake the improvement of other railway stations, apart from Mulund, Virar, Chembur and GTB Nagar. Discussions are going on to determine which railway station will be redeveloped by the MRVC and the IRSDC.”

A budget of Rs900 crore has been approved by the railway ministry for the overall development of railway stations in India. However, funds to be alloted for the redevelopment of stations in the city is yet to be specified.

The revamp will include the provision of more space for commuters by constructing decks, improved entry and exit points, and better organisation of facilities.

In addition, there will also be a focus on the commercial development of the stations - including shopping complexes, multiplexes,and health centres. This will be modelled on the Seawoods railway station, which has an adjoining shopping complex, on the Harbour line in Navi Mumbai.

The IRSDC is surveying the suburban railway stations, which have more space, to build the commercial establishments. The proposed designs have been presented to the railway ministry.

In February, HT had reported that the railways plan to construct an elevated deck at Elphinstone Road railway station. The Western Railway had conducted a drone survey of the station and the report will be submitted to the IRSDC, as reported by the railway general manager to Union railway minister, Piyush Goyal.

“The decision to revamp the railway station is a positive step. However, the development work should not disturb the movement of the trains. The railways should also construct residential hotels for the convenience of people who are not from the city,” said Subash Gupta, President, Rail Yatri Parishad.