Sharing Abu Jundal’s flight details will undermine security, says Central government

As the Central government on Monday requested a sessions court to not share travel records of Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, before he was arrested at the Delhi airport on June 21, 2012.

In the sessions court hearing the attacks case, the counsel for the Centre claimed the information if revealed will be dangerous to security and integrity of the country. The government has maintained that Jundal was arrested with a fake passport when he arrived at the Delhi airport. As per the record, Jundal was booked by the Delhi special cell for fake passport.

However, according to the charge sheet by Mumbai crime branch against Jundal in the 26/11 case, he was brought to India after obtaining emergency passport from Delhi.

To prove that Jundal was brought back to India from Saudi Arabia by three officials, defence lawyer Wahab Khan had sought flight details. It was claimed that Jundal was brought back through a private airline.

The airline had submitted the details before the court on Monday. However, before the court could give copies, the counsel for central government, Hiten Venegaokar, moved a handwritten plea seeking privilege on the record. If the court accepts the government argument, the information will remain confidential.The defence was denied access to the record till the hearing on the plea filed by the government.

The court will hear the matter next week.