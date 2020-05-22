e-paper
Sheena Bora murder: CBI objects Sanjeev Khanna's plea for interim bail

Sheena Bora murder: CBI objects Sanjeev Khanna’s plea for interim bail

mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 17:58 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) objected to the plea of Sanjeev Khanna, one of the alleged accused in the Sheena Bora case, for interim bail. The hearing on the plea is now scheduled on June 3.

Khanna, one of alleged accused in Sheena Bora murder case and former husband of Indrani Mukerjea had approached the special court for interim bail on May 14 on the ground of spread of Covid-19 in jail. He has pleaded that the accused booked for murder does not fall under the category of the prisoners who cannot be released from jail as recommended by the high-power committee of Bombay high court.

The CBI in its objection on Friday said that though the minutes of high-power committee has not included murder charges in the list of charges for which the bail cannot be granted, the court has to decide the plea on the merits. The CBI claimed that the prosecution has submitted enough evidence against Khanna to prove his role in the alleged murder of Sheena and subsequent act of destruction of her body and other evidence.

After accepting the plea, the hearing of the plea is now scheduled before the special CBI judge who has been hearing the trial of Sheena Bora murder case.

According to the prosecution, Sheena was killed on April 24, 2012, by Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamwar Rai, who is now a prosecution witness and approver in the case.

