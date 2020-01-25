Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants

mumbai

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:33 IST

Two days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray announced that his party take out a protest march on February 9 seeking eviction of illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Shiv Sena on Saturday agreed “there is no doubt about it” although it maintained that the Citizenship Amendment Act has several loopholes.

But Shiv Sena which heads the coalition government in Maharashtra, also attacked Raj Thackeray for adopting a new flag for his party and a hardline Hindutva stance at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raj Thackeray unveiled his party’s new flag on Thursday, which is saffron and bears the royal seal of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“There is no doubt that Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country, but to do that you change the colour of your flag. This is very interesting. Shiv Sena has never changed its flag. It will remain saffron always. Shiv Sena has always fought for Hindutva. The CAA has several loopholes,” Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

It said that Raj Thackeray started the party 14 years back with ‘Marathi’ manoos agenda. “But Shiv Sena has done a lot of work in that. Now it seems to have taken a turn towards Hindutva. However, it seems not much will be achieved here as well,” it said.

It also attacked Raj Thackeray for his change of stand on the CAA and his shift towards Hindutva.

“Yesterday he said that the Citizenship law should be supported and will take out a morcha in it’s support. But one month back Shri Raj Thackeray had opposed the Act. He had said that Amit Shah has brought the law to take away attention from burning issues of inflation and unemployment,” it said.