Shiv Sena wants India to ‘liberate’ PoK

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:43 IST

The Shiv Sena on Thursday called for the liberation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), similar to how India had liberated Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan) in 1971. In its mouthpiece Saamana, the party said that many provinces in PoK wish to be a part of India and that Pakistan cannot keep the citizens in PoK at gunpoint.

“There are several provinces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that want to be included in India. The Pakistani forces cannot keep the people there at gunpoint. If there is injustice, India will have to intervene. The way the Indian forces had to take action and created Bangladesh, a similar action will have to be taken in the case of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir too,” said the editorial in the Marathi daily.

The editorial added that India forces have every right to enter PoK the way the American forces entered Iraq. “Why did the American forces enter Iraq? Why did the Russian-American forces enter Afghanistan? With the intention of peace, right? Then the Indian forces too have the same right in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the editorial read.

It also added that Pakistani government should resolve the Kashmir issue once and for all for its own “advantage”.

The party also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unequivocally stating that Kashmir is India’s internal issue on the sidelines of the G7 summit and has refused intervention from any other country.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 23:43 IST