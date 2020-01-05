e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Shivaji Nagar gets school for kids with special needs

Shivaji Nagar gets school for kids with special needs

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:50 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inaugurated the Mumbadevi Shivaji Nagar Municipal School for children with special needs on Friday morning.

“This is the first time he will go to a school,” said six-year-old Mohammad Kamran’s mother, Shahaja Kamran. “He has not started talking yet, just plays the whole day,” she said at the inauguration ceremony.

Geeta Gupta, mother of 12-year-old Ankit, said she was relieved as it will be a lot easier to take Ankit to school every day. She added that she would have to travel from Govandi to Kurla, which was tough on her as Ankit had a tendency to run away. “It was difficult to take him to school as he would run away from station. But now I can just walk him to school,” said Geeta.

Both Ankit and Mohammad suffer from mental disorders since birth.

According to Apnalaya, an NGO working in the slum clusters of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, there are 33 children with special needs who are of school-going age, but were unable to access education due to inability to pay fees, cost of transportation and loss of daily wage for the parent who escorts the child to school.

The school will temporarily run from a classroom inside the premises of Shivaji Nagar, BMC School No. 1, between January and March 2020. The school will initially have one teacher and auxiliary staff, before expanding it based on the needs of the community.

Gargi Mhatre, beat officer (special education) of BMC, said, “As of now, BMC is running 18 schools for children with special needs in 17 wards. We had to shut down a school in Mumbadevi as the number of children with special needs reduced. We have shifted that school to Shivaji Nagar and are working with community organisations like Apnalaya and Urmi here.”

While BMC accepts children with special needs even in regular schools, Mhatre said BMC has recognised the need for children with mental illnesses to attend special schools in order to make them better equipped with life skills.

As per data, there are 12,000 children with special needs studying in BMC schools.

top news
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
BJP responds strongly to opposition assault on government over JNU violence
BJP responds strongly to opposition assault on government over JNU violence
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News