Monkeys create ruckus in Thane, officials fail to rescue them citing staff crunch

Days after Thane residents complained about a group of monkeys from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) raiding their homes,forest department officials said they lack manpower and equipment to rescue the monkeys.

According to residents, a group of five monkeys has been spotted in Naupada, Pachpakhadi, Kopri, Teen Hath Naka, Harinivas Circle, near Mayor’s bungalow and Ghodbunder Road. Animal rescuers said the monkeys have moved from their natural habitat to the city in search of food and water.

Mayur Maru, 44, a resident of Sita Vihar, Naupada, Thane, said that last week the monkeys entered his house through a window.

“My wife operates an in-house boutique. The monkeys spoiled the clothes and damaged mannequins. The monkeys left only after we chased them out with the help of security guards,” said Maru. He added that it was for the third time that monkeys have raided his house.

“Forest department officials said they can’t do anything because they are short-staffed and lack adequate equipment. Hence, they can only spread awareness among citizens on how to coexist with the monkeys,” said Maru.

Residents said they have been complaining to the forest department for the past 15 days about the monkeys, but to no avail.

Monkey rescuer and president of Thane Natural History Society, Kaustubh Darves, 29, said, “Whenever there are complaints received by the forest department about monkeys entering housing societies or in a particular house, they are being forwarded to us. We try to help them in every possible way. During rescue, we need a van and a cage. But none of these ae are available with the [forest] department.”

He added, “There is no permanent solution to this problem. People will have to learn to live alongside monkeys. However, we need trained forest staff who can respond during emergencies.”

Forest department official said they have informed their seniors about the issue and urgent need for manpower and equipment.

“As Thane city is located close to SGNP, monkeys can easily enter urban areas near the forest. We have informed the department concerned about our requirement, which are likely to be provided soon,” said Dilip Deshmukh, range forest officer (RFO), Thane.

He also said the department takes help of the NGO and the animal rescuers from the city from time-to-time.