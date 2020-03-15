Shut kabutar khanas, they are causing respiratory issues: Lokhandwala locals

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:31 IST

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, residents of Khar and Lokhandwala have complained against the local kabutar khanas in the area where pigeons are fed.

While the kabutar khana, near Khan Market at Khar has been sealed, residents alleged people are still feeding them. The residents of Lokhandwala too have approached the civic body and the police over feeding of pigeons on the footpath near Infiniti Mall.

“In a situation such as this, where many people are testing positive for coronavirus, we cannot have a kabutar khana in the area, because the elderly in the area could get respiratory problems,” said Anandini Thakoor of H West Citizens’ Federation.

The Lokhandwala resident added that over the last week, some volunteers from nearby societies have started cleaning the area to maintain hygiene amidst coronavirus outbreak. The virus has not been linked to birds, but studies have revealed that pigeon droppings contain fungus that can cause chest ailments in humans. “BMC officials come once in a while and charge a nominal fine to the bird feeders and we are back to square one the next day,” said the resident.

“For the last three weeks, we have been constantly writing and meeting with BMC officials asking them to take cognisance of this site; at times 500 bags of seeds are emptied on the footpath. After having spoken to the doctors in the vicinity, we have realised that the cases of lung ailments have also increased drastically in the area,” said a resident of Lokhandwala.

The Khar Residents’ Association has also approached their ward office with a complaint that the kabutar khana in their area was responsible for spreading infection, leading to respiratory ailments. However, when the ward officer for Khar was contacted, he said that they are awaiting the order from the court, following which they can take action at the spot.

“The matter is in the court and as per the order, the spot has been sealed. We cannot take possession of the spot completely until the court allows us to,” said Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner.