Six arrested for murder in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:25 IST

Mulund police arrested six accused, including two brothers, in a murder case on Tuesday. The brothers, Deepak More, 38 and Vinod More, 30, had allegedly given contract to four accused to kill three people from their community to ensure their father’s ‘peaceful journey to afterlife’. The four other arrester accused killed a senior citizen following the contract.

The incident took place after there was a low turnout at the funeral prayer of More’s father last month. “Both the brothers were superstitious and believed that only after killing three persons from their community, their father’s soul will get peace. They had planned to kill two more people but quick detection saved their lives,” said deputy commissioner of police Prashant Kadam of zone 7.

The other accused have been identified as Asif Nasir Shaikh, 28; Moinuddin Allauddin Ansari alias Sahil, 27; Arif Abdul Sattar Khan, 30; and Shahanawaj alias Sonu Akhtar Shaikh, 30 — all residents of Deonar in Govandi.

Deepak, who has four assault cases registered against him in Mulund police station, met Asif while lodged in Arthur road jail. After his father’s death, he gave Asif a contract of ₹70,000 to kill three people from their vicinity.

The case came to light when Maruti Gawali, 70, who lived in a chawl near Mulund railway station, was found dead. Gawali was sleeping outside a shop when the four accused stabbed him in the abdomen and crushed his face with a stone in the intervening night of October 1 and 2.

Following this, a murder case was registered against unidentified people and police formed teams to probe the case. During investigation, they checked CCTV footage from nearby areas and found a lead. The accused were traced to Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan. However, the accused returned to the city soon after and were nabbed by the police.

During inquiry, they confessed to the crime and named the More brothers. Police are investigating further.