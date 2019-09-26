Six researchers prevented from entering Panje wetland in Navi Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:16 IST

Six members of a wildlife research group were stopped by private security guards from entering Panje in Navi Mumbai and ringing birds on Tuesday for the second time this year.

The local security, setup by the City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (Cidco), told members of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), local villagers, and a member of the state wetland identification committee that the area will be reclaimed from October. Cidco however denied this and said the area is a no development zone (NDZ).

“BNHS firmly believes that Panje is a wetland. Any destruction will compromise the air safety of millions of passengers at the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport,” said Deepak Apte, director, BNHS who filed complaints with the Maharashtra government about Tuesday’s incident. “The state needs to be serious about this, and recognise this zone as a wetland before it is too late.”

Cidco said they had issued a letter to the security not restrict access to BNHS in future. “The incident happened due to some confusion on site. It will not be repeated. However, fishing or swimming is banned,” said Pramod Patil, nodal officer (environment), Cidco.

Environmentalist Aishwarya Sridhar, member of the wetland identification committee, is currently preparing a map of the proposed wetland zone. “Security officers said private companies will reclaim Panje to develop residential and commercial buildings from October,” she said. HT also has a recording shared by local residents confirming the same.

“It was decided during our last meeting with vice chairperson and managing director Lokesh Chandra that construction will not be permitted under any circumstances at Panje,” said Patil.

All these developments come less than a week after the state wetland committee directed Cidco to protect the site.

BOX

MIGRATORY BIRDS START ARRIVING AT PANJE

Panje is spread across 213 hectare (ha) core or foraging area and 157 ha buffer area for migratory bird roosting. BNHS director Deepak Apte said his team had spotted a number of migratory birds that had already made their winter arrival at Panje on Tuesday. “We spotted a few previously ringed birds but could not identify them as we were not allowed to enter the wetland,” he said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:16 IST