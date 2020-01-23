e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Slowdown in realty: 62% dip in dvpt charge earnings in 5 yrs

Slowdown in realty: 62% dip in dvpt charge earnings in 5 yrs

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:12 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustantimes
         

The slump in the real estate sector has hit the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) revenue, with the civic body earning ₹1,579.45 crore from development charges in 2019-20 (until December), 62% down from ₹4,222.83 crore in 2015-16.

Real estate development is a major source of income for the BMC, which earns premiums on floor space index (FSI), fungible FSI, transferred development rights (TDR) components and development charges, among others. A dip in development charges implies new construction projects are not being taken up.

The collection of ₹1,579.45 crore from development charges in 2019-20 is only 57.34% of the estimate of ₹2,754.36 crore – the lowest in the past five years. Even though there are four more months to go, civic officials say it will be difficult to meet the target.

In 2015-16, the BMC earned ₹4,222.83 crore in 2015-16, against the estimate of ₹4,525 crore; ₹3,929.28 crore against the estimate of ₹5,207.82 crore in 2016-17; ₹2,545.69 crore against the estimate of ₹2,680 crore in 2017-18; and ₹1,850.50 crore against the target of ₹2,129.70 crore in 2018-19. Over the past few years, the BMC has been reducing its estimate, too, as the realty market is facing a slowdown. The estimate was increased in 2019-20, as the civic body hoped the real estate sector would get a boost as the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) 2034 was finalised in 2018.

The civic body, however, feels transition from Development Promotion Regulation (DPR) 1991 to Development DCPR 2034 is among the factors responsible for the low collection over two years. In August 2019, the state government reduced premiums and development charges. According to a letter sent by the BMC to the state government, the move cost the civic exchequer ₹800 crore.

A senior civic official said, “The revenue generated from development charges is down by approximately 50%, despite the BMC reducing its estimate. In the past two years, fewer proposals for new construction have come to the BMC for approval.”

Vilas Nagalkar, city-based senior architect, said the real estate industry faced a cash crunch owing to demonetisation, goods and services tax and policy paralysis.

He said, “There is a communication gap between people in real estate and the government. There is a need to study what sort of rules would be attractive in the real estate industry. Also, the high premiums, before they were brought down in August last year, proved to be a debilitating factor for the industry.”

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News