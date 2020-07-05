e-paper
Mumbai News / SoBo bizman files extortion, threat call complaint

SoBo bizman files extortion, threat call complaint

mumbai Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:31 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

An organised gang of fraudsters cheated a businessman of Malabar Hill area of ₹51000 by threatening to circulate his obscene picture on social media. The victim paid an amount in three instalments, but after being fed-up of the accused’s continuous threat and demand for money he approached the Malabar Hill police station and registered a complaint against the person.

According to the police, the victim is into the jewellery business and received a call from an unknown number last week. The person demanded ₹5,000 from him alleging that he has used escort service two days ago. When the victim refused to bow in to the demands, the fraudster then sent him a link which had victim’s contact number and an obscene picture.

The victim then gave in to his demand and paid ₹5,000. Two days later the accused called again and demanded more money to remove his name and number from the link. The victim agreed and paid him ₹20,000. But, this didn’t end, and the accused threatened him again, said a police officer.

“Soon the victim started getting calls from several people threatening him to settle the issue. This time the victim paid ₹26,000. Fed-up with the continuous harassment and demand for money, the victim approached Malabar Hill police station and filed a case, said a police officer.

“We have registered a case of extortion and cheating against the unknown person. We have been inquiring to trace the culprit. No one has been arrested yet” said senior inspector Nilkanth Patil of the Malabar Hill police station.

