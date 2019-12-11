e-paper
SoBo society 1st to get 5% tax rebate for processing waste

Dec 11, 2019
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
A society in Malabar Hill, on Tuesday, became the first to bag a 5% rebate in property tax for segregating and processing waste and using recycled greywater and harvested rainwater.

In August, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee passed the proposal to offer 5% rebate for housing societies processing their wet waste, 5% for those recycling their dry waste, and another 5% for those harvesting rainwater and recycling water.

Infinity Towers Cooperative housing society on Narayan Dabholkar Road on Malabar Hill processes up to 75 kilograms of wet waste daily and uses the produce as manure for their gardens. Every individual house owner will get a rebate in his property tax, along with the property tax paid by the society for its common area. The society set up the waste processing plant a year ago.

Suresh Deorah, chairman of the society said, “BMC stopped collecting our wet waste. So we spent ₹5,25,000 lakh to set up the plant. It takes care of the waste generated every day.”

The rebate was given after a committee set up by the civic body, comprising the ward officer, the local area locality management (ALM), and a non-governmental organisation from the ward area inspected the society premises and their waste processing unit. Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of D ward, said, “We took a review of the status of their waste processing plant, and have given them a certificate of 5% rebate in property tax.”

