Society in Mumbai sealed, residents step up to help each other

mumbai

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:39 IST

Until a week ago, the residents of a society housing 300 flats at Raj Arcade society in Kandivli could take walks in their complex while following the social distancing norms.

However, on April 7, the civic body sealed their society after four members of a family were tested positive for Covid-19, forcing around 1,000 residents of the society to remain restricted to their homes until April 19. The family has been quarantined at a civic facility while the members of two homes, who were close contacts of the family, have been asked to follow self-isolation. More than 20 residents who came in contact with the family have been tested for negative for the virus, but there is panic among the residents but they are cooperating with the officials.

“No one was taking the lockdown seriously. The supermarkets were open till 4am and residents continued to roam out. Now after finding corona-positive patients in our society, residents are worried and are now staying indoors,” said one of the residents Mihir Jobanputra, who is a businessman.

With the society gate sealed now, residents have to place online orders for vegetables, fruits and groceries or through guards, which will be delivered outside the gate.

“BMC officials have been of a great help to us. A WhatsApp group has been created by them in which we can inform what we need and they get it delivered outside the gate. The commodities are sanitised by the security guard and police officers deployed at the society gate and sent to residents through a small window outside the gate. From Friday, a vendor has been delivering vegetables outside the premises to the guard,” said Divya Agrawal, one of the residents.

Some residents are helping senior citizens living alone to place grocery orders. “There are some senior citizens, who are facing difficulties, but order their groceries and place it outside their door,” said Sneha Sedani, a photographer.