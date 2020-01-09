Soon, historic Kala talao in Kalyan to transform into swanky hangout

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:55 IST

Kalyan In coming years, the historic Kala talao in Kalyan will be renovated into a swanky place with state-of-the-art amenities.

Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL) has chalked out a detailed project report (DPR) for developing the surrounding areas of Kala talao with more green areas, amphitheatre, a park, vendors’ zone, parking space and a restaurant overlooking the lake.

“The DPR has been approved by the SKDCL board and the next step is land acquisition from those living around the lake. The civic body will do the acquisition work with a proper rehabilitation plan for the affected people,” said Pramod Kulkarni, general manager, SKDCL.

The total project cost, including the maintenance for five years, is estimated to be Rs51.9 crore.

“None of the old areas would be touched while renovating the lake. We will only transform the surrounding areas which have chawls,” said Kulkarni.

SKDCL officers said that once the work is initiated, it will take around two years to complete the work. After the land acquisition is completed, the tender process to appoint a consultant will begin.

Kala talao was built by Adil Shah of Bijapur and located at a distance of a kilometre and half from Kalyan railway station. It covers around 24 acres area. Earlier known as Shenale lake, it is managed and maintained by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

As per the study by SKDCL, Kala talao is approached by an 18-m wide concrete road. There are two entry gates, one on the southern side nearby a Masjid and another on the north eastern side near Bal Thackeray Memorial.

The lake is used for recreation purpose only.

“Any development at Kala talao is welcome as it is the only place in Kalyan which is a hangout for all age groups. The lake is always crowded with people in the evening hours,” said Ajay Pandit, 38, who often visits Kala talao with his family.

In 2008, KDMC carried out a biometric survey of residents living in the surrounding areas of Kala talao.

The survey found 350 chawls surrounding the lake area and many families have been living there for decades.

In 2016-17, KDMC again carried out a verification of the families. However, it did not carry forward the rehabilitation process of the families even as there was a demand from local residents to develop the Kala talao premises.

“The civic body should have begun the rehabilitation and it would have eased the renovation process. It will have to acquire land and rehabilitate residents which is a long process,” said Sachin Bansre, corporator of KDMC.

He added, “Today, these families have educated youngsters who earn well and they are living a proper life. They don’t mind shifting to other place provided that the civic body rehabilitates them properly.”

A resident living in a chawl near Kala talao said, “When the survey was conducted, some families had objected to move. But most of them agreed as people wanted to shift to a better place. The civic body did not carry forward the process.”

A KDMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “The rehabilitation work was not done because there was concrete plan for developing the lake premises. Since we have a plan under smart city scheme, work will be done without delay. We will start acquiring land soon.”