South Mumbai resident held for sexually abusing 11-year-old UK national

A 59-year-old Charni Road resident was arrested earlier this week for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old United Kingdom (UK) national.

The girl was visiting her uncle in the city.

“On August 18, the accused had come to meet his brother, who stays in the same building as the girl’s uncle. When the was returning home, he saw the girl sitting alone on the staircase. Seeing that no one was around, he sexually abused her,” an investigating officer said.

“When the girl screamed for help, the accused fled the spot. The girl went home and told her uncle about the incident,” the officer added.

Her uncle then took her to the VP Road police station, where a first information report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“We registered a case on the basis of the girl’s statement on August 19 and arrested the accused the same day. He was later produced before a local court and sent in judicial custody,” the officer said.

The police said that during the investigation, some locals from the neighbourhood claimed that the 59-year-old accused has committed similar crimes in the past but no complaint has been filed against him.

