South Mumbai’s rise in Covid cases a cause for worry

mumbai

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:09 IST

D ward, which covers some of the city’s most affluent areas such as Malabar Hill, Peddar Road, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill, Kemps Corner, Tardeo and Girgaum, is emerging the new cause for concern for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the fight against Covid-19. Reason: the growth rate of cases in these areas is 2%, higher than the city’s average of 1.34%, and doubling rate is 35 days, lower than the city’s average of 52 days, according to the figures as of July 16.

The total number of cases in the ward is 3,464, with a recovery rate of 28% and a fatality rate of 4.3%. Its active cases are 2,341, mostly from high-rises, 288 of which are sealed. Mumbai’s recovery rate stands at 69.9%, and fatality rate at 5.6%.

The city on Friday added 1,214 new cases, and 62 deaths, taking the count to 99,164 and toll to 5,585. There are 23,948 active cases in the city.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of D ward, said, “During the lockdown, residents of these high-rises did not venture out. Now that restrictions have eased, some residents have started going to work. Most importantly, house helps have returned to work in these high-rises. The rate of infection in house helps and other staff is very high.”

Gaikwad said, “In other areas, if a person or a house help tests positive, the entire family does not test immediately, until BMC recommends it. In D ward, entire families get tested right away. This is why many cases have emerged among high-risk contacts. In a family of five, at least three members test positive if a house help is discovered to have the virus.”

D ward is among the three wards with a growth rate exceeding 2%, and is the only ward from south Mumbai on the list. The other two wards with a similar growth rate are R Central ward covering Borivli West, with the highest growth rate of 2.7%, and T ward of Mulund, with a growth rate of 2.1%. C ward, comprising Marine Lines, Kalbadevi, Chandanwadi and Chira Bazar, which is adjoining the D ward, has a growth rate of 1.4%.

G-South ward comprising areas of Mahalaxmi, Worli, Prabhadevi, which were former Covid-19 hot spots, have a growth rate of 1.2%. A ward, which is yet another affluent south Mumbai locality comprising Marine Drive, Churchgate, Nariman Point, has a growth rate of 1.7%.

R Central ward has a doubling rate of 27 days, T ward 33 days, A ward 41 days, C ward 49 days, and G South ward 71 days.