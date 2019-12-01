e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Special CBI court reserves order on Indrani’s bail petition

mumbai Updated: Dec 01, 2019 00:54 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

A special CBI court on Saturday reserved order on a bail plea by Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

This is Indrani’s fourth bail plea, filed on the grounds that her health condition is deteriorating and she needs urgent medical attention.

On Saturday, Indrani’s lawyer, Tanveer Ahmed, concluded his arguments on her health condition. Ahmed said in his arguments that the court can consider granting her bail for two months and see if there is a complaint of violations of any conditions imposed by the court.

Ahmed in his arguments maintained that Indrani’s illness is terminal and it is possible that she may die.

The court then adjourned the case to December 10 for regular hearing.

Indrani has filed four bail applications so far, all citing adverse health conditions in jail. The previous plea was filed when she suffered a neurological complication.

In her fourth plea, she raised the same issue and stated her health was deteriorating and the prison authorities had failed to take her for a medical check-up for almost a year.

The plea was initially argued by her in person and later Ahmed presented legal preposition on the subject of bail on health grounds. Indrani had pleaded ,“I have terminal condition. Why should I die? It’s time you [court] give me benefit of doubt.” She also claimed to have played no role in Sheena’s “disappearance”.

top news
India and Japan corner Pakistan over terror, demand ‘irreversible’ action
India and Japan corner Pakistan over terror, demand ‘irreversible’ action
Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News