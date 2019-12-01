Special CBI court reserves order on Indrani’s bail petition

mumbai

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 00:54 IST

A special CBI court on Saturday reserved order on a bail plea by Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

This is Indrani’s fourth bail plea, filed on the grounds that her health condition is deteriorating and she needs urgent medical attention.

On Saturday, Indrani’s lawyer, Tanveer Ahmed, concluded his arguments on her health condition. Ahmed said in his arguments that the court can consider granting her bail for two months and see if there is a complaint of violations of any conditions imposed by the court.

Ahmed in his arguments maintained that Indrani’s illness is terminal and it is possible that she may die.

The court then adjourned the case to December 10 for regular hearing.

Indrani has filed four bail applications so far, all citing adverse health conditions in jail. The previous plea was filed when she suffered a neurological complication.

In her fourth plea, she raised the same issue and stated her health was deteriorating and the prison authorities had failed to take her for a medical check-up for almost a year.

The plea was initially argued by her in person and later Ahmed presented legal preposition on the subject of bail on health grounds. Indrani had pleaded ,“I have terminal condition. Why should I die? It’s time you [court] give me benefit of doubt.” She also claimed to have played no role in Sheena’s “disappearance”.