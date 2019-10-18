e-paper
In PMC bank case, HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhwan sent to ED custody till Oct 22

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:03 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The special PMLA court on Friday remanded Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan accused in PMC bank fraud case to ED custody till October 22.
The special PMLA court on Friday remanded Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan accused in PMC bank fraud case to ED custody till October 22.(Reuters File Photo )
         

The special PMLA court on Friday remanded Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan accused in PMC bank fraud case to ED custody till October 22.

The two were produced before the court on Friday afternoon after ED obtained their custody from the jail. On their production ED sought their custody for seven days.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 18:52 IST

