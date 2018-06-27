Speeding container truck crashes into signboard, car in Thane; driver dead

The 26-year-old driver of a container truck died on the spot after he lost control of the speeding vehicle, crashed into a four-wheeler and skid on the road near Majiwada, Thane, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The truck was heading towards Ghodbunder Road when the accident took place, and blocked traffic on the road for a few hours. It, however, did not affect morning peak-hour traffic as by then it was moved to the side of the road.

“Both vehicles were moving in the same direction when the container hit a signboard, crashed into the four-wheeler and skid. Locals rushed to the spot and called the police,” said a police officer from Rabodi police station, requesting anonymity.

The driver has been identified as Rajesh Yadav. “He was taken to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead,” the official said.

The driver of the four-wheeler, identified as Bhopi Bhanushali, escaped without any injuries.

A case has been against Yadav for rash, negligent driving. “We sent one emergency tender, one rescue vehicle and one ambulance to the spot. Later, we used a hydraulic crane to move the container to the side of the road,” the official said.