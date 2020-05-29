Spitting and smoking in public may land you in jail

mumbai

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:50 IST

The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered strict implementation of laws against spitting and smoking in public. It has directed to invoke the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to imprison repeat offenders from now on. Repeat offenders can face jail term from six months to a maximum of two years.

The decision was taken in view of the fact that spitting in public will further spread Covid-19 infection.

State public health minister Rajesh Tope said despite people being prohibited from spitting in public, they spit and attract fines under existing laws. “Spitting is also contributing in spreading Covid-19. Considering this, we have decided to implement the prohibitory laws more strictly. Repeat offenders will be jailed for a minimum of six months,” Tope said in his live address on Friday evening.

The state government has already prohibited spitting under Bombay Police Act. Following Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003, the state has also prohibited also smoking and a ban was also imposed on manufacture, storage, distribution, transport and sale of tobacco, scented supari in 2013. The offenders are currently fined ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 for first three offences of spitting and smoking in public following provisions under Bombay Police Act.

Considering the pandemic, the health department has decided to invoke the Epidemic Diseases Act and IPC for strict implementation of the laws. Under section 269 of the IPC, offenders will have to face up to six months of imprisonment or fine or both, and under section 270, offenders will have to face prison term up to two years or fine or both, states the order issued by the state health department.