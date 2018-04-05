SSC board syllabus upgraded: New Class 10 books launched

State education minister Vinod Tawde on Wednesday introduced new textbooks for Class 10 state board students. The new syllabus which will be applicable from the 2018-19 academic year. The new syllabus is on par with the central board and will benefit of state board students, said Tawde.

“The new syllabus is student-centric. It has been upgraded in a way that our state board students will be on par with their counterparts from other central boards,” said Tawde.

The textbooks were introduced in the city in the morning. Officials from the school education department said the new textbooks will be available in the market in all languages.

“Subject experts and our state board officials have worked on this [new textbooks] in the past one year to make this a reality,” he added.

In the past one year, ministry of human resource development (MHRD) has time and again demanded an upgradation of the school curriculum that focuses not just on academics, but includes overall growth and understanding of a child.

Tawde also mentioned that Maharashtra will be the first state to introduce “learning outcomes” of every subject to give students an idea of what the subject covers.

“This will help students understand how much they have understood a particular subject,” the minister added.