J&K Oppn MLAs accuse NC leaders of fund diversion, constituency interference

Two opposition legislators from North Kashmir—Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone (Handwara) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz (Kupwara)—have accused ruling National Conference (NC) leaders of bypassing elected representatives and obstructing local development work. Sajad Lone of Peoples Conference (left), PDP’s Fayaz Mir

The grievances were raised on the floor of the House during the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in September. Both opposition MLAs targeted NC leaders, specifically Rajya Sabha member Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan and chief minister Omar Abdullah’s adviser, Nasir Aslam Wani.

In a direct query to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, Lone sought clarity on the constitutional rights and administrative standing of MLAs under the Union Territory (UT) framework. His core grievance centered on the diversion of Area Development and Constituency Development Funds (CDF), alleging that local administration officials were bypassing elected MLAs to favour ruling party ministers and un-elected political figures.

“If I, as the representative of the Handwara constituency, submit a list stating that these works need to be done, does that privilege belong to me or to the minister?” Lone asked, demanding clear guidelines from the Chair.

‘CM of my constituency’

Warning that opposition members were fully prepared to take the matter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, Lone questioned whether public funds allocated to Jammu and Kashmir were meant for the electorate or the ruling party. He said opposition members from Kashmir had deliberately exercised restraint in their conduct to avoid damaging the broader push for statehood restoration.

“We are sitting quietly so that the things we say aren’t used against us somewhere,” Lone said. “For God’s sake, tell these accidental ministers the truth. This money flows from the government, not them. Authority rests with those who contested elections and swore by the Constitution, not these ministers. If they think they will walk over us, the question doesn’t arise.”

PDP’s Fayaz Mir raised similar concerns regarding legislative privilege, directing his allegations at CM’s adviser Wani, whom he accused of attempting to undermine him in Kupwara. Mir, who defeated Wani by nearly 9,800 votes in the 2024 assembly polls, sought the Speaker’s intervention. “I am the chief minister of my constituency. If anyone attempts to bypass me or create hindrances, they will be responsible if I take drastic steps,” Mir said.

Fallout of tight contests

The political tension follows tight electoral contests in the 2024 assembly elections. Lone retained Handwara by 662 votes against NC’s Chowdhary Ramzan. The outcome marked Ramzan’s second consecutive defeat to Lone in the seat after 2014. Wani, who lost Kupwara to Mir and previously lost Amira Kadal in 2014, was subsequently appointed adviser to the CM with cabinet-rank status.

Both NC leaders rejected the accusations, asserting that citizens have a right to approach them with public grievances. “They should act as mature political leaders. Saying they won’t allow us to enter the constituency shows immaturity. Nobody can threaten us,” Wani told reporters in Kupwara.

Ramzan previously dismissed Lone’s allegations in comments to Hindustan Times, asserting that Lone became a legislator “by default” and claiming to hold evidence regarding the election outcome in Handwara.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather noted the concerns raised by the opposition members during the session, while the chief minister’s office has not issued a formal statement regarding the fund allocation complaints.