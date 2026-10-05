Arunachal media houses condemn curbs on reports about Siang hydropower project

Two prominent media organisations in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday condemned the reported restriction of news reports and videos related to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the social media platforms, describing it as a threat to press freedom and the public’s right to information. APC and APUWJ demanded restoration of legitimate journalistic content restricted solely over coverage of SUMP. (X/IndiaInfraTech)

In a joint statement, the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) said several journalists in the state reported in recent days that their videos and other journalistic content on SUMP had either become inaccessible in India or faced restrictions.

In some instances, users attempting to access such content were reportedly informed that it had been temporarily restricted in accordance with legal requirements under India’s Information Technology rules.

“APC and APUWJ view these developments with serious alarm,” the organisations said.

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The media bodies said SUMP was an issue of significant public importance involving questions of development, environment, displacement, indigenous rights, national interest and the future of communities living along the Siang River.

They said restricting legitimate journalistic reports at a time when the proposed project was witnessing protests, public debate and dialogue between the government and affected communities could deprive people of information necessary for informed public discourse.

“Journalism cannot be treated as an inconvenience merely because reports from the ground are uncomfortable, critical or contrary to an official narrative,” the statement said.

The organisations sought clarification from the state government on whether any directions were issued to social media platforms to restrict reports, videos, accounts or other journalistic content related to SUMP.

They also sought disclosure of the legal basis and grounds for such action if any government authority had sought the restrictions.

“Reporting opposition is not opposing the government. Reporting a protest is not endorsing it. Carrying the government’s position does not make a journalist its spokesperson,” the statement said.

APC and APUWJ demanded restoration of legitimate journalistic content restricted solely over coverage of SUMP and said any attempt to intimidate journalists or curb reporting through unexplained digital restrictions would be challenged through democratic and legal forums.

The statement came amid a claim by human rights lawyer and anti-dam activist Ebo Mili that his social media account had also been restricted in India.

Mili alleged that the restriction was linked to his campaign against SUMP and the proposed Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey. He described the action as “deliberate” and expressed apprehension about possible action against him.

Opponents of the proposed hydropower project in the Siang region have been demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey and related activities. They have also sought the withdrawal of security forces deployed in areas likely to be affected by the project.

The state government, however, has defended the proposed 11,000 MW SUMP, saying it would boost economic and social development, create employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth, and strengthen the country’s water and energy security.

It has maintained that the PFR survey is only intended to assess the feasibility of the project before any further process is undertaken.

There was no immediate response from the government to allegations that SUMP-related content had been restricted on social media platforms.