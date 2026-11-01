Nita Ambani announces 100-acre lifelong care home for orphans, seniors, disabled people

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Sunday announced the establishment of Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, a proposed inclusive township that will serve as a lifelong home for orphaned children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Nita Ambani performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the proposed Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray in Karjat, near Mumbai. (HT)

Nita Ambani performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the project in Karjat, near Mumbai. The township will be spread across approximately 100 acres and developed in multiple phases, subject to requisite approvals.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nita Ambani said the initiative was a step towards creating a community where people with disabilities, children without families and senior citizens could live with dignity, care and a sense of belonging.

“For me and my family, Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray is a beginning very close to our hearts. It is a step towards building a loving home for people with disabilities, children who need a home and seniors who seek care and comfort. We envision a community where compassionate care and medical support come together with the warmth of family life, where people live surrounded by nature, with opportunities to learn, work, make friends, and experience the joy of festivals and celebrations,” she said.

The proposed township aims to provide a lifelong home to more than 5,000 residents, including people with developmental disabilities, orphaned children and senior citizens. With caregivers, medical professionals, support staff and their families, the community is expected to comprise approximately 15,000 people.

The township will have residential homes, a temple, a hospital, playgrounds, gardens, farms and workshops. Residents will be accommodated in small, family-style homes and supported by dedicated house parents and caregivers. Each resident will have an individualised care and development plan, prepared in consultation with them and their families. The plans will cover healthcare, education, skill development, employment, social relationships and personal well-being.