Cyclone 'Murasu' forms over Bay of Bengal; southern Odisha on high alert

This cyclone has been named 'Murasu' by India, meaning war drum.

According to the India Meteorological Department , the latest storm is set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall on the morning of November 3 between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

Bhubaneswar, A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclone, prompting Odisha to step up preparedness in its southern region for another high-intensity storm in less than a week.

When and where is Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall?

When and where is Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall?

What does the name Cyclone Murasu mean?

What does the name Cyclone Murasu mean?

The previous cyclone to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast, neighbouring Odisha, was Arnab. It had wind speeds up to 150 kmph when it made landfall on October 28.

Manorama Mohanty, the director of the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar, said Odisha will receive rainfall from November 2, and its intensity would increase on November 3, continuing through November 4 under the cyclone's influence.

State Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the government was fully prepared to tackle the impending cyclone and assured people not to panic.

The state has already sounded a high alert in the southern region, including Ganjam, which was severely hit by Cyclone Arnab, he said, adding that the state government has ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and hilly terrain before Cyclone Murasu makes landfall.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said the work was underway on two fronts relief and restoration for people hit by the floods after Cyclone Arnab and preparation for the impending calamity 'Murasu'.

"Relief and restoration work is progressing on a war footing... Ganjam and Kandhamal districts have been affected the most by Cyclone Arnab and resultant floods. As many as 1.18 lakh people have been impacted by this disaster," the Patil said.

Patil said this time, the focus is on the hilly terrain, as landslides have emerged as a major challenge for disaster management. Odisha has reported 10 landslides due to incessant rain brought by Cyclone Arnab and five deaths so far in the calamity.

Learning from the calamity, the state has identified about 150 places in Gajapati district which are prone to landslides, and people would be evacuated from there by Monday afternoon, the officer said.

He said Cyclone Arnab and subsequent floods have affected 75,388 hectares of crop area and damaged 1,672 houses.

Power supply restoration has been accelerated in the cyclone-affected areas of southern Odisha with more than 6,400 staff deployed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.