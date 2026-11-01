GST reforms from November 1: Easier registration for small e-commerce sellers, faster refunds and new discount rules

Several changes to Goods and Services Tax (GST) procedures took effect from November 1, 2026, bringing simpler registration rules for small e-commerce sellers, quicker refund processing, and greater flexibility in offering post-supply discounts. The changes will be introduced in phases from Sunday through administrative measures. (MINT_PRINT)

The reforms, approved at the 57th GST Council meeting held on October 8, are aimed at making tax-related procedures easier for businesses. The changes will be introduced in phases from Sunday through administrative measures, news agency PTI reported.

The revised framework will also standardise documentation requirements for GST registration and improve the online application process, with the aim of reducing delays and unnecessary queries from tax officials.

Here is a look at the key GST process changes coming into effect from November:

Simplified GST registration for small e-commerce sellers Small businesses selling goods through e-commerce operators (ECOs) across multiple states and Union Territories will be able to register more easily, even if they do not have a physical establishment in every state where their goods are stored.

Under the revised rules, eligible sellers with monthly input tax credit of up to ₹2.5 lakh can declare an e-commerce operator's warehouse in a particular state or Union Territory as their principal place of business (PPoB).

Sellers will, however, need to establish a genuine physical presence in one state, where Aadhaar authentication and physical verification will be carried out. For registrations in other states, they can obtain approval with the consent of the e-commerce platform, without requiring further intervention from tax officials.

The measure is expected to benefit around 9.5 lakh small sellers by allowing them to reach customers across the country without setting up physical offices in every state where their products are stored. It is also expected to bring greater tax parity between different e-commerce business models.

GST registration process to become simpler The GST department will introduce standardised requirements for documents and information needed to complete registration applications from November 1.

The GST portal will also feature a more user-friendly application process, with clearer navigation, drop-down menus and tooltips to guide applicants through the different stages.

The changes are intended to minimise errors and reduce application rejections and queries arising from incomplete or incorrect information. This is expected to make the registration process quicker and more straightforward.

GST refunds to be processed faster The new framework will also reduce manual intervention in the processing of certain GST refund claims.

Excess amounts lying in the electronic cash ledger will be refunded in full through an automatic system-based process, without requiring approval from a tax officer.

For refund applications related to zero-rated supplies and inverted duty structures, 90% of the amount claimed will be released provisionally through an automated process. The system will assess the associated risks before approving the provisional refund, without officer intervention.

Greater flexibility in post-supply discounts Businesses will also get more flexibility in offering discounts after goods have been supplied, addressing a long-standing concern over their treatment under GST.

From November 1, businesses will no longer need to meet the earlier conditions of having a pre-existing agreement or linking discounts to specific invoices to pass on post-supply price reductions.

However, existing safeguards relating to the issuance of credit notes and the corresponding reversal of input tax credit will continue to apply.

(With inputs from PTI)