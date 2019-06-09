SSC re-evaluation pleas likely to rise this year

With the overall SSC results seeing a dip in the Mumbai division, re-evaluation applications are expected to increase compared to the last few years. While the Mumbai divisional board is already burdened with re-evaluation and photocopy requests from HSC students, poor SSC results might add to this.

“Many students are likely to apply for re-evaluation, as they have scored low marks this year. With competition for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) getting tougher every year, each and every mark counts and students will want to try re-evaluation,” said the principal of a suburban school.

Students who want to apply for re-evaluation or photocopies of their answer sheets can apply online on http://result.sscboardmumbai.in by providing their seat and mobile numbers, starting Monday (June 10).

They can also apply offline by visiting the office of the divisional board in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The last date to submit applications for revaluation is June 19, while the deadline to apply for photocopies is June 29.

Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board, said the board would help students with the entire process and requested them to apply online. “Students need not worry and should apply for the process online instead of queuing up outside the board office, as it would make the process easier. We will ensure that all the requests are taken into consideration and that re-evaluated results reach them as soon as possible,” he added.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 05:20 IST