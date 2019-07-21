Start work in all Assembly seats: Nadda to Maharashtra BJP unit

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) working president, JP Nadda, on Saturday, asked the state’s party unit to start election preparations in all 288 Assembly seats and focus on increasing the vote share.

Nadda had arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to hold his first review meeting with the state party leadership and strategise for the upcoming Assembly polls at the Dadar office. “Held a meeting with Maharashtra BJP MPs, MLAs and discussed about national membership drive and other issues. I challenged them to take the welfare schemes of the Modi government and the state to all villages, poor and every section of the society,” he tweeted.

The working president’s message to the state party unit was to focus on winning the polls on the back of a thumping mandate.”Naddaji said seat-sharing and alliance details will be decided by senior leaders, but we should start preparations in all seats to ensure a great victory,” said a party legislator. The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested 2014 Assembly polls separately, but they have tied up to contest the upcoming polls together and split seats equally. However, so far, seat-sharing talks have not begun and the issue of the chief minister’s (CM) post continues to be contested by both the parties.

Nadda held three closed-door meetings with BJP’s district chiefs, legislators, MPs and then with the core-committee members in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and other senior leaders. The huddle predates the state party executive meeting on Sunday, to be held in Goregaon, where Nadda will address 6,000 party workers in his first such address, kick-starting BJP’s poll preparations. “Naddaji’s message was that after the LS poll victory, there could be a tendency to take things for granted, but we shouldn’t do that. He asked us to get the entire district-level machinery activated,” said a senior party functionary. Nadda also inaugurated the party’s ‘Mahajanadesh’ war room at the party’s Dadar office during his visit.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 00:47 IST