State cabinet decides to increase compensation for Cyclone Nisarga affected persons

mumbai Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:43 IST
The state cabinet on Tuesday gave its in-principle approval for the revision in the applicable compensation for the losses in natural calamities like a cyclone. In the wake of the losses in the coastal districts of Maharashtra after Cyclone Nisarga’s landfall in Alibag, the state cabinet has decided to increase the compensation amount given to the citizens affected by the natural calamity. The cabinet has not decided the quantum of the increase. The relief and rehabilitation department is likely to chalk out a package including compensation for farmers and affected persons this week.

According to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, farmers get compensation ranging between ₹6800 and ₹18000 a hectare for the losses. The compensation for the repairs and construction of the houses ranges between ₹ 6000 and ₹ 95100.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has already announced the immediate relief of ₹ 100 crore for Raigad and Rs 75 and ₹ 25 crore for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg respectively. He has said that the relief package will be announced once the actual figures of the losses to the agriculture crops and the residential structures were accumulated by the authorities.

“The issue of the compensation was discussed again in the state cabinet on Tuesday. The cabinet is unanimous about the need for increasing the amount of compensation given to the citizens. The proposal is expected to be prepared by the relief and rehabilitation department in a day or two,” said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department. The state government is expected to announce the package in the next few days.

