State edu dept launches free career counselling portal for students

mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The state education department, on Friday launched an online portal for career counselling for Class 9 to 12 students under the state board. The portal, mahacareerportal.com would host information about 556 courses and 21,000 institutes of higher education which students can access free. The portal was launched by state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

