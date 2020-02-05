State firms up plans to enforce single-use plastic ban from May

mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:12 IST

Facing backlash for its lackadaisical implementation of the plastic ban, which came into effect nearly two years ago, the state government has now set a new deadline of May 1 to make Maharashtra free from single-use plastic.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday. To meet the deadline, the state’s environment department is looking at sustained public awareness campaigns and has sought individual plans from civic corporations and district collectors by February 20.

“We will send our plans to the environment department and start its implementation once approved,” said Ram Joshi, additional municipal commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

The ministry further plans to rope in NGOs and schools. “Participation of citizens is important. This can be done by roping in schools, colleges, NGOs, sports clubs and other clubs that are involved in humanitarian services, suggested the environment minister,” said state environment department official.

A Maharashtra Pollution Control Board official said, “All the local authorities have been given a deadline of February 20 to submit their plans. A meeting will be called in March to finalise the campaign.”