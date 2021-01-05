e-paper
State forms special cell to encourage women entrepreneurs in Maharashtra

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The women entrepreneurship cell will be formed under the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, said Nawab Malik, skill development and entrepreneurship minister.
(HT File Photo)
         

To encourage women entrepreneurs in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to set up a women entrepreneurship cell on Monday. It intends to increase the representation of women entrepreneurs in start-ups and entrepreneurship sectors, said Nawab Malik, skill development and entrepreneurship minister, on Monday.

The women entrepreneurship cell will be formed under the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, a nodal agency formed to boost the innovation-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.

It also provides financial assistance to start-ups by reimbursing a major fraction of their costs spent on filing patents and lab-testing for product launches. The cell will form a “girl-student entrepreneurship clubs” at colleges and universities where training will be provided to students with interest in the sector. It will develop new incubators for women entrepreneurs and will organise accelerator programs for expansion of the existing incubators. Financial assistance will also be given to set up start-ups by women entrepreneurship, Malik said.

