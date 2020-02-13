e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / State government staff to work five days a week from February 29

State government staff to work five days a week from February 29

mumbai Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:09 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

In a move that is set to benefit around 10-12 lakh Maharashtra government employees,the state cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for the five-day working week system, starting February 29.

However, employees will have to work for an additional 45 minutes every day to compensate for the two additional holidays every month. According to the current rules, staffers have a five-day working week twice a month, with every second and fourth Saturday being given as a holiday.

Under the new system, employees would have to report to work at 9.45am and leave only at 6.15pm. As per the existing system, they are allowed to leave office at 5.30pm.

“The state cabinet has approved the five-day week formula for all the state employees. To increase the work efficiency, the employees have also been asked to take a lunch break for only 30 minutes, once the new system is implemented ,” said an official from the state general administration department.

The new work regime will however, be not be applicable for essential services such as fire brigade, police, hospitals, as well as schools and colleges.

With the decision in place, state employees will get eight days off in a month, on the lines of the system followed for the central government employees.

State employees have been demanding for the implementation of the five-day working week formula for the past several years. On February 4, in a meeting with Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers’ Confederation (MSGOC) representatives, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray assured to introduce five-day working week.

Vinod Desai, MSGOC’s president has welcomed the decision and said with the five-day formula in place, employees would be working more than the existing system.“The move will benefit around 10-12 lakh officers and other employees. We had recommended that an additional 45 minutes of work must be clocked every day from the eight hours of work done by each employee. Once the new system is implemented, we will be working two additional hours every month, as compared to the existing system. The chief minister was convinced with the idea”, said Desai.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in the Opposition in the state, has also welcomed the move but said the government must ensure efficiency. “It was a long-pending demand and we welcome the decision. However, the government needs to see how efficiently employees work in a five-day week,” BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said.

top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News