State human rights commission will be fully functional in 6 months, Maharashtra government tells HC

The state government on Thursday assured the Bombay high court (HC) that the Maharashtra state human rights commission (MSHRC) would start working in full strength within six months, as all the nine posts lying vacant since 2012 will be filled up. Further, the state said that the additional posts demanded by petitioners would be created within eight weeks.

The division bench of justices BR Gavai and MS Karnik was hearing a writ petition filed by Surendra Kaware, through advocate Yahodeep Deshmukh, complaining of an almost non-functional state human rights commission owing to the vacant posts.

The court had then berated the state government.

According to the petition, vacancy of the posts of chairman, secretary, special inspector general of police, inspector general of police and four other members had led to a backlog of cases and discouraged those who wanted to file cases.

As of 2017, there were 4,500 pending cases with the state human rights commission.

The petition pointed out the need to increase the sanctioned posts, in light of the guidelines laid down by the United Nations human rights panel.

It further said the existing premise on which the MSHRC was functioning was not conducive and a proper premise should be allowed for the same.

Responding to the plea, advocate general (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said the vacant posts would be filled within six months and additional posts would be created in eight weeks.

The state had identified a 6,000-sq-ft premise in the MTNL building at Cuffe Parade from where the MSHRC would function, he said.

The bench accepted the statement and has posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 00:43 IST