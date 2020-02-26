e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / State may consider law to curb illegal sale of drugs online

State may consider law to curb illegal sale of drugs online

mumbai Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The state may consider an independent legislation to curb the sale of scheduled drugs online, if the proposed law by the central government fails to deal with such cases adequately. The state has also announced strengthening of vigilance to ensure curbing of marketing of scheduled drugs online.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister Rajendra Shingane told the legislative Assembly on Wednesday: “FDA is a Central act and the amendment to it comes under the purview of the Centre. We are expecting the amendment by the Centre in the next couple of months. After looking at the amended law, if need be, we will bring our own law to ensure no illegal sale takes place.”

The issue of illegal purchase of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits by young girls online was raised in the lower house by Amin Patel, Vikas Thakre, Bharti Lavekar and others.

The minister said the medicines which are not allowed to be sold without a doctor’s prescription are banned for online sale. “MTP kits, sleeping pills and heavy antibiotics are not allowed to be sold online. We have found large-scale operators from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar selling them to customers in Maharashtra. We have written to the respective state requesting them to regulate it. We have decided to upgrade the vigilance cell,” he said.

FDA, Maharashtra has registered 66 cases in the past five years, followed by cancellation of licences of 29 dealers and suspension of 15 such licences.

top news
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says ‘no need to panic’
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says ‘no need to panic’
‘Central govt ‘s intelligence failure’: Rajinikanth on Delhi violence
‘Central govt ‘s intelligence failure’: Rajinikanth on Delhi violence
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News