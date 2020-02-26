State may consider law to curb illegal sale of drugs online

mumbai

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:46 IST

The state may consider an independent legislation to curb the sale of scheduled drugs online, if the proposed law by the central government fails to deal with such cases adequately. The state has also announced strengthening of vigilance to ensure curbing of marketing of scheduled drugs online.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister Rajendra Shingane told the legislative Assembly on Wednesday: “FDA is a Central act and the amendment to it comes under the purview of the Centre. We are expecting the amendment by the Centre in the next couple of months. After looking at the amended law, if need be, we will bring our own law to ensure no illegal sale takes place.”

The issue of illegal purchase of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits by young girls online was raised in the lower house by Amin Patel, Vikas Thakre, Bharti Lavekar and others.

The minister said the medicines which are not allowed to be sold without a doctor’s prescription are banned for online sale. “MTP kits, sleeping pills and heavy antibiotics are not allowed to be sold online. We have found large-scale operators from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar selling them to customers in Maharashtra. We have written to the respective state requesting them to regulate it. We have decided to upgrade the vigilance cell,” he said.

FDA, Maharashtra has registered 66 cases in the past five years, followed by cancellation of licences of 29 dealers and suspension of 15 such licences.