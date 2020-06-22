State’s Covid-19 toll goes past 6,000; tally 132,075

mumbai

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 01:08 IST

Maharashtra on Sunday went past the 6,000 Covid-19 fatalities mark with 186 more deaths, pushing the toll to 6,170. According to the state, barring Mumbai, reconciliation of deaths in all districts/municipal corporations has been completed.

The state also recorded 3,870 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 132,075. Mumbai recorded 1,159 more infections, taking its tally to 66,488, while it reported 41 deaths in the past 48 hours. Areas around Mumbai, including Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, are seeing an increase in daily cases for a few days.

On Sunday, Thane recorded 180 cases, while Kalyan-Dombivli saw 267 new cases, Navi Mumbai 173, Mira-Bhayander 141 and Vasai-Virar 157.

Pune city, which has been the worst-affected city after Mumbai, recorded 507 new cases on Sunday, taking the city’s tally to 13,267. Nashik city and parts of the district, too, have seen an increase in cases. On Sunday, Nashik city recorded 83 new infections, while the district saw 20 new cases.

Looking at the rising number of cases in Nashik city and district, the local administration has taken steps to augment the health infrastructure. A 500-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) will be erected on ground in Nashik city to cater to new cases. Chhagan Bhujbal, guardian minister of Nashik district, said that the Covid Care Centre (CCC) will be erected at Thakkar Dome ground in the city. Nashik city and district, including Malegaon, has so far seen 2,762 cases. Kalyan-Dombivli, which saw 302 cases on Saturday, is now going to add a 400-bed CCC soon.

A senior official from the state government said that the trajectory of cases will remain as expected as the state will continue to see a rise and minor falls in the number of daily cases. He added that the rise is cases can be tackled with strengthening health infrastructure in urban and rural areas.

Maharashtra, according to officials, is going to see a “steady” rise in cases for a few more days. “The trajectory of the cases has been more or less on expected lines, especially after restrictions were lifted even in red zones. We can tackle the rise of cases with early detection and application of drugs. Concerns are the rise in deaths. We are pushing for remdesivir and other drugs. The chief minister and the health minister have already put in a request for anti-viral drugs and more ventilators with the Centre,” the senior official, said requesting anonymity.

Although 170 deaths were added on Sunday as per the data reconciliation process, 69 of them had occurred from May 7 onwards and not added earlier in the data, the official said.

The first case recorded in Maharashtra was on March 9. The month saw 302 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths. In April, the state saw 10,196 cases and 449 deaths, while in May, 57,157 cases and 1827 fatalities were recorded. In June so far, 64,423 cases and 3,793 fatalities. The cases in June so far account for 48.77% of the total cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the state has slipped marginally below 50%. On Sunday, 1,591 patients were discharged across the state, taking the total people who have recovered to 65,744. The active cases in the state stand at 60,147. The death rate in the state is 4.67%, which is much higher than the national percentage of around 3.28%.