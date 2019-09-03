State seeks ₹6,813-cr relief, Centre terms figure inflated

mumbai

After the Central team termed the state’s rehabilitation package for floods inflated, the government now plans to send a revised proposal to the Union government.

The Maharashtra government had three weeks ago sought ₹6,813 crore as compensation from the Centre for the devastating floods in western Maharashtra. A seven-member team from the Centre visited the state last week. In their meeting with state officials and ministers on Sunday, the Central team said the package was inflated and did not go with the existing National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

As per NDRF norms, Maharashtra may not even get half of the ₹6,813-crore package. As the Centre will not process the older memorandum, the state now plans to revise its earlier demand and submit an additional memorandum.

The state’s earlier compensation package had sought ₹2,088 crore for crop loss, ₹222 crore for property losses, ₹876 crore for reconstruction of roads, among others.

“Crops on more than 2.50 lakh hectares have been lost. According to NDRF norms, the Central assistance does not account for more than ₹700 crore, although the state has demanded ₹2,088 crore. NDRF norms have the provision for compensation of ₹6,800 per hectare for non-irrigated land, ₹12,500 for irrigated land and ₹18,000 per hectare for horticultural losses,” said an official.

“Similarly, the compensation sought for other losses including roads, schools, livestock was much more the NDRF norms,” said an official from Mantralaya on condition of anonymity.

The state officials have also pointed at the compensation announced by the state government for the losses that are not covered under NDRF norms. Another official said the state has sent the proposal counting the amount close to the actual loss instead of considering the amount payable as per the set norms.

State relief and rehabilitation minister Subhash Deshmukh said, “The Centre doesn’t give full amount demanded by any state government. We will comply with the directives of the Centre.”

Deshmukh said the additional memorandum will be worth more than ₹3,000 crore. “The first memorandum was based on preliminary estimates, while the new figures of losses are actual,” he said.

According to an official, the additional memorandum will cover the amount increased after the state widened the scope of relief.

“We will extend compensation to the sugarcane crop sown last year, although the losses were sustained in this year’s flooding. Similarly, the residents living on first floors have been included in the list of beneficiaries, although the norms do not allow it. The losses of small-time traders too will be covered in the supplementary memorandum,” he said.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 23:51 IST