State will implement MV Act, fines may be eased: CM

mumbai

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:21 IST

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed displeasure over Shiv Sena leader and state transport minister Diwakar Raote’s “unilateral” announcement to keep on hold the implementation of the Centre’s amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act which stipulates steep fines for violation of traffic rules.

Speaking to PTI, he also indicated revision in the amount of fines to make it less harsh on common man, without compromising on the “deterrent value”. “Maharashtra is going to accept and implement the Act. There may be a difference of opinion about the fine amounts. Whether to reduce the fine amount, so that it is not a burden of the common man, can be considered,” Fadnavis said.

“At times, some of my Cabinet colleagues, from allied parties, take decisions which I have had to cover. Raote’s decision was about a policy. Hence, it should have been discussed with me and the entire cabinet,” the CM

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 00:21 IST