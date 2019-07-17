Stones pelted on Mumbai’s Central Railway: Four commuters suffer injuries; GRP detains a suspect

Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) detained a man for allegedly pelting stones at a local train and injuring four commuters between Kurla and Vidyavihar railway stations on Tuesday afternoon. GRP officers said that they are verifying his identity and checking if he has a past criminal record.

M Inamdar, senior police inspector of Kurla GRP, said the incidents took place on Tuesday, around 3.45pm. The first to be injured was Ratnadeep Chandanshive AGE, who suffered injuries on his elbow after he was hit by a stone soon after the local train left Kurla station on the Central Railway (CR) line. Seconds later, Rajesh Pawar, 17, was also hit by a stone when the train was near Gaiman bridge. He suffered injuries near his eye. A third commuter, Ajay Kahar, 23, suffered injuries on his head after being hit by a stone.

A fourth incident took place between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, on Harbour line, in which Tausif Khan, 32, also suffered injuries on his forehead when a stone was thrown at him. All four men were taken to Sion Hospital.

“The men received minor injuries but we are registered a first information report (FIR) in one of the incidents,” said Machindra Chavan, assistant commissioner of police (GRP). “We have detained a suspect and his motive seems to be mischief. However, we are verifying his identity and also checking whether he was involved in the incidents from last week,” said MM Makandar, deputy commissioner of police (GRP).

Last week, four people were hit by stones while on trains operated by CR. The GRP has registered cases in two of the four incidents under the Indian Railways Act. Meanwhile, chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said CR had increased patrolling at stations and CCTV cameras were being installed between Kurla and Vidyavihar to prevent such incidents.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 01:01 IST