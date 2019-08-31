‘Stop construction at Alibaug or will shoot you’: SoBo bizman gets threat

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:58 IST

A 46-year-old businessman from Colaba received a letter from an unidentified person threatening to kill him if he does not stop construction work at an Alibaug site. The accused sent a rusted bullet with the letter and said that the next time, the bullet would be shot through his head, said the police.

The accused also demanded ₹20 lakh from the complainant. On Wednesday, the Colaba police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Indian Fire Arms Act.

According to police, the complainant owns a business group that is spread across six major cities in the country. Over the last five years, he has been developing bungalows in Alibaug.

“The complainant found the letter on the fire extinguisher outside his residence in Colaba on August 23. In the letter, the accused threatened to kill the businessman if he does not stop work in Alibaug and pay the accused ₹20 lakh,” said a police source. “The letter came with a bullet and the accused said that the next time, the bullet would be shot through his head.”

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 23:58 IST