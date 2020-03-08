Street parking for JVPD residents on the cards

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:45 IST

Following an announcement that residents of old buildings would be allowed to park on the road outside their buildings, the Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) is now identifying parking slots for residential buildings in JVPD, Andheri, under its residential parking scheme.

The scheme is to help facilitate parking for residents by giving them a dedicated area outside their residences to park, for which they can be charged on a daily, monthly, or bi-monthly basis.

Officials of the MPA on Friday conducted a meeting with JVPD residents and local councillors to figure out roads where the parking scheme can be applied. Officials said that a few more meetings to address several queries of the residents will be conducted.

A senior civic official, privy to the development, said that residents of buildings that were constructed before the 1991-Development Control Regulations will be allowed to park their vehicles on the road at nominal charges. “These buildings do not have parking and the road outside their homes is either used by them or someone else is illegally parking there. The idea is to regularise such parking in a way that these residential buildings get dedicated spaces for vehicles,” the official said.

Recently, the BMC announced a parking scheme for old buildings, which aims to bring relief to those without parking facilities and fall under the 500-m radius of a public parking lot (PPL). BMC has levied hefty fines for illegal parking around 500m of a PPL. The assistant municipal commissioners of the respective wards have been asked to check for such locations and allow vehicle owners to park on the road.