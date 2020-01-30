‘Students can’t seek change in centres for Class 10, 12 exams’

mumbai

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:19 IST

To curb malpractices during board exams, the Mumbai divisional board has decided not to entertain requests from private candidates demanding a change in examination centre for the upcoming board exams.

Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai divisional board said that the move is one of the many things the board has undertaken to get rid of malpractices. “It has been observed in the past that a lot of students who appear for their exams as private candidates often request for a change in centre hoping that they would get more scope for malpractice there. Thus, we have decided to not entertain any such requests,” he said.

However, in some genuine cases like an existing disability or poor health condition, students will be allowed to get a centre near their house, Sangave said.

The board has also planned on conducting checks at examination centres suspected of malpractices, deploying inspection squads at such centres and ensuring that only senior officials get major responsibilities for the upcoming exams.

HSC exams in the state will begin on February 18, 2020, and end on March 18. SSC exams will be held between March 3 and 23, 2020. Every year, more than 13 lakh students appear for the HSC exam in the state, while nearly 17 lakh students appear for SSC exams.

“We have asked local authorities to ensure that key roles like that of a custodian, centre in charge etc. are given only to Class 2 officers. If any such officer, the school or college principal is not available, the responsibility can be given to a permanent teacher. Contractual employees or newly joined employees will not get such major duties,” added Sangave.

In 2019, five question papers of the SSC examinations were leaked on a social messaging application. Concerns were raised over the board’s functioning after investigations revealed that the two main accused in the case — Ambar Ansari, vice-principal at Kakatiya High School and Sajid Kharbe, a teacher at Rafiuddin Fakih Boys High School — who was appointed as chief conductors were not qualified for the job. They were also allowed to go out of the school to get these papers during which they managed to click images of the papers.