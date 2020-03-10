e-paper
Students shouldn't attend class if they are sick: State to schools

Students shouldn’t attend class if they are sick: State to schools

mumbai Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:46 IST
After two cases of Covid-19 were detected in Pune, the state education department on Monday asked schools to generate awareness about the virus among students. In a circular issued by the department, schools have been asked to issue an advisory to students on the dos and don’ts during the outbreak.

“Students need to be told about basic precautions like covering their mouths while coughing and sneezing; washing their hands with a good soap; and not coming to school if they are sick, among other measures. Apart from taking care of themselves, students can also help generate awareness within their families, friends and peer groups,” reads the circular.

The circular, however, makes it clear that schools should not make it mandatory for students to wear masks. Since most schools have ongoing exams, teachers said that students only come to school for a couple of hours.

Recently, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations also issued guidelines to its affiliated schools asking them to follow a health advisory issued by the council. The board also asked schools to ensure that hand sanitisers are provided to students within the school premises.

Kavita Sanghvi, principal, Chattrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, said, “We have read out the advisory during our morning announcements and have also written an email to the parents about the same.”

