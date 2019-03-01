Subodh Jaiswal, promoted as Maharashtra DGP, ready for new role

Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, 57, who was appointed as Maharashtra director general of police on Thursday, said maintaining law and order will remain his priority.

“However, if any challenge is thrown at us, all my officers are qualified enough to rise to it,” said Jaiswal, adding unit commanders have been instructed to counsel Kashmiri students, and ensure they live and study in Maharashtra without any fear.

When asked about the precautions ahead of elections, Jaiswal said, “We will go by the book. We are prepared, but people too will have to refrain from spreading rumours on social media.”

Jaiswal said the Maharashtra police have been working on proposals to enhance the coastal security of the state. “Training our men is also a priority,” said Jaiswal.

A bachelor of arts (honours) in English, economics and political science, and a master in business administration in marketing from Panjab University, Jaiswal joined the services on August 26, 1985 as an additional superintendent of police in Hyderabad. He was posted as the additional superintendent of police (law and order) at Aurangabad and later at Osmanabad. He was the superintendent of police in the naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in July 1992. In 1995, he became the assistant director of the Cabinet Secretariat and served in New Delhi till August 2001. He came back to the state in 2001, as the deputy inspector general of police (ATS) for four years.

He served as the additional commissioner of police (central region) in Mumbai in 2005, before being posted back to the ATS as additional commissioner in 2006. He was the additional commissioner of police in Mumbai between 2008 and 2011, and was appointed the joint secretary to the cabinet secretariat in 2011. In 2017, he became the 41st Mumbai police commissioner.

Jaiswal said there will be zero tolerance for corruption.

