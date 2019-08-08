Activist Sudha Bharadwaj gets 2-day bail to attend father’s last rites in Bengaluru

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:55 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday granted temporary bail to activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj for two days to attend the 13th day ritual of her father Prof Ranganath Bharadwaj, who recently passed away in Bengaluru. Sudha was arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon incident that took place on January 1, 2018.

The bench of justice Sarang Kotwal was hearing the bail applications of Sudha and other accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira. It said regular hearing of their bail pleas would begin on August 27.

Senior advocate Dr Yug Choudhary informed the court about Sudha’s father’s demise recently and said although she was unable to attend his final rites, she wanted to attend the 13th day ritual on August 19 and sought temporary bail. He said that as she had been in jail for the past one year, and has a young daughter, the temporary bail would enable her to spend time with her daughter, and hence sought three days bail. But, public prosecutor Aruna Pai opposed the plea and said Pune police was willing only for a day’s bail.

However, when Kotwal asked them to consider the applicants plea on humanitarian grounds, she acceded. The court ordered that Sudha should be taken to Bengaluru on August 17 with police escorts in plain clothes and leave Bengaluru on the morning of August 20.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 23:14 IST