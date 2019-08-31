Sule leads march, demands SIT investigation into case

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:24 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MP, Supriya Sule, led a protest march to the Chunabhatti police station on Friday demanding a fair probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of a 19-year old woman after she was allegedly gang-raped on July 7. Sule, who later met state police chief Subodh Jaiswal, alleged that the woman’s family is being pressured not to pursue the case.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairperson of legislative council, said she has instructed Mumbai Police to trace the accused and ensure that charge sheet in the case is filed properly.

Sule, Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik and scores of party workers participated in the march protesting against the “shoddy probe” in the case. Sule, who alleged that the government is insensitive towards women’s safety, later said the investigation in the case was heading nowhere.

“The father and brother of the victim are being pressured not to pursue the case. There is an attempt by the government to muzzle the voice of the people in distress. The case should be handed over to the SIT immediately. NCP will pursue this case until the victim gets justice,” she said.

Elsewhere, leader of opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress) said there was room for doubt over the local police as they are yet to arrest the accused. “This is not a one-off case. Similar cases of crime against women are on the rise elsewhere in the state including Pune, Nagpur and other parts of the state,” he said.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:24 IST