Super 30 founder adds zing to Thane school

mumbai Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:09 IST
Ankita Menon
Ankita Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A classroom full of 120 students from Indo Scottish Global School in Thane got some words of wisdom by Anand Kumar, educator and mathematician.

Kumar was in news after the biopic Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan was a box office hit.

His Super 30 programme in Patna educates intelligent students from the economically weaker sections for JEE.

When Kumar visited Indo Scottish Global School at Ram Maruti Road on Saturday, the students of pre-primary and primary section were excited. After he interacted with them, he easily put them at ease.

“He joked and spoke with children as one among them. With the way he interacts and the manner in which he understands children, he is a wonderful teacher,” said Omkar K, teacher at Indo Scottish School.

He shared his documentary with the students. “Teachers and parents should understand that not all children are the same. Each child has some capability which has to be refined. Support from family and school is the biggest encouragement for students,” said Kumar.

He also inaugurated a library at the school. “We have built a library to inculcate the habit of reading among the little ones,” said Ruchi Hajela, principal of the school.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 01:09 IST

